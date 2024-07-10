With profound sadness the family of Keeshawn James Boshkaykin announces his sudden passing at the Atikokan General Hospital on July 2, 2024.

Keeshawn was born April 8, 2024, to parents Dorion Whitecrow and Roxanne Boskaykin.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his siblings Joanne, Izzy, Dorion Jr. Alexa and Presley; his grandparents Mary Boshkaykin, Cecilia Kabatay, Andrew Johnson, Delores Edding, Clifford Boshkaykin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.