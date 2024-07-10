With profound sadness the family of Keeshawn James Boshkaykin announces his sudden passing at the Atikokan General Hospital on July 2, 2024.
Keeshawn was born April 8, 2024, to parents Dorion Whitecrow and Roxanne Boskaykin.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his siblings Joanne, Izzy, Dorion Jr. Alexa and Presley; his grandparents Mary Boshkaykin, Cecilia Kabatay, Andrew Johnson, Delores Edding, Clifford Boshkaykin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A traditional wake will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the family residence at 48 Hillside Rd West, Seine River First Nation. A traditional service will follow from the residence on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Elder Andrew Johnson Officiating. Pallbearers will be Darcy Whitecrow, Curtis Johnson, Roger Whitecrow and Brian Kabatay.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.