On August 29, 2024, Kathy Clapp, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. Kathy’s deep love for animals was evident in the way she surrounded herself with her cherished pets and the gentle deer that visited her yard. Her heart was as vast as the wilderness she adored, embracing all creatures with compassion. Family was everything to Kathy. She was the nurturing force that filled her home with warmth and laughter. Her daughter, Darlene, was not just a child but her best friend, sharing countless hours of heartfelt conversations. Kathy’s son, Paul, deeply loved his “momma bear,” capturing her protective and loving spirit. She also loved her son-in-law, Vic.

Ron, Kathy’s husband, was her rock. A skilled handyman, Ron could build or fix anything, and together they created a life filled with shared adventures, including fishing, camping, and cherished memories with their dear friends Lenny and Graham, who are now in heaven with her. She is survived by her sister Linda and her brother Walter.

Kathy’s spiritual and caring soul brought comfort and joy to all who knew her. Her bond with her sister Heather was special, and she was dearly loved by Paul and Jessica. Her granddaughters, Maddy and Hailey, were always close to her heart, even when distance kept them apart.

Kathy’s love for the outdoors was reflected in her beautiful gardens and greenhouses. She found peace in nature, whether tending her garden, enjoying a bonfire, or fishing. Her cooking was another way she expressed her love, always ready to nourish her family and friends.

Kathy Clapp’s legacy of love, understanding, and compassion will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Though deeply missed, her spirit will continue to inspire. And if Kathy could leave us with one last piece of advice, it would be: “It’s always a good day for a bonfire.”

Funeral arrangement are pending.

Northridge Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.