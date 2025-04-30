Kathleen Susan Martin (Katie Sue, Lil’ Red) passed away unexpectedly in Fort Frances, Ontario, on April 14, 2025, at the age of 28. Katie was born November 24, 1996, in Fort Frances to David Martin of Fort Frances and Loretta Martin of Rainy River, Ontario. She leaves behind her two beautiful children, Maximus George Catedral and Bianka Avaleen Catedral; her parents David and Loretta Martin; loving siblings Malori Grover, Julie (Van Paul Allan) Martin, Brandon Martin, and Bryce Martin; nieces Dahlyla and baby girl Allan; nephews Christian, Donovan and Leo; and grandfather Larry Grover. She will be dearly missed by paternal aunt and uncle Susan Martin and James Martin; maternal aunts Lisa Bakker, Tammy Munro and Penny Trafton; and special friend Pamela Le Doux-Kishiqueb (Pammy). Preceding her in death are grandparents Ken and Julie Martin; grandmother Patricia Grover; uncles Lenard and Gordie Martin and aunties Sarah and Crissy Grover.

Katie came into the world with a personality as fiery as her beautiful, bright red hair. Her childhood was spent chasing around her brothers and sisters and spending time with her many cousins, who were much more like extra siblings. Like so many women in her family, Katie discovered at a young age she had the gift of music. Courageous and at home behind a microphone, she spent many hours playing her guitar and singing for friends and family, and even the stage for “Quest for the Best.”

When Katie became a mother, all her talents and ambitions were channeled into nurturing her children. With an open heart and ears ready to listen, she was always happy to offer advice and share her experiences with other parents. She fought tirelessly to advocate for their needs and would be the first to tell you her biggest accomplishments were Max and Bianka.

Katie lit up every room she walked into. She was a spiritual force of positivity and kindness. She believed in the strength of energies and vibrations and manifesting the best of life for herself and everyone around her. Even on her darkest days, she found a way to be a warm guiding light. Her loss will be felt as strongly as her presence by all that were lucky enough to have known and loved her.

Katie’s Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home located in Emo, Ontario.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.