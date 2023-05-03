Sadly, the family announces the passing of Karen Pauline Tupper, 84, of Fort Frances, Ontario, on April 30, 2023, at the Rainy Crest Long Term Care. Karen was born on August 9, 1938, in International Falls, Minn., to parents Ervin and Dorothy Pullar. She was united in marriage to Robert Tupper, whose career with the Canadian Airforce took them to many places across Canada. Karen enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with grandkids.

Karen is survived by her six children, Scott Tupper, Rodger Tupper, Ted (Rosita) Tupper, Michael (Ann) Tupper, Daniel Tupper, Robert (Kim)Tupper; thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Cathy Eldridge, Judy (Herb) Fuller, Doreen McMurray and Jackie (Floyd) Christianson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Karen was predeceased by her parents Ervin and Dorothy; her husband Robert; and her siblings Etttajean Goulet, Elaine Sandstrom, Jim Pullar, Leo Pullar, Jerry Pullar, Nancy Nash, Peggy Peters, Patrick Pullar and Michael Pullar.

As per Karen’s wishes cremation will take place and private family interment will take place at a later date.

If desired memorial donations in memory of Karen may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation by cheque, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.