Julie Ann Lutz, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2024. She was born on February 23, 1942, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Arthur and Edith Renberg. She was the oldest of two children. She lived in Fort Frances growing up, but her true home for the last 50 years was the farmhouse in Devlin, where she raised her four children. Her faith in God was strong and she was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness. Julie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends, baking, gardening, enjoying an evening by the fire. Julie is known for her hospitality and generosity. Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Daran (Michelle) Lutz, Duane Lutz, Deanna (Ed) Bogacki, Darcalyn (Terry) Hardy, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Arthur & Edith Renberg, and one brother Mike Renberg. A service talk will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 3:00pm