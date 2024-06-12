How sad we are as a family to share that Julian Brunetta passed away suddenly June 4, 2024. Julian was born in Fort William on August 16, 1935, the youngest of four children born to Giovanni (John) and Mary Barichello Brunetta. Always active in sports, Jul played baseball, hockey and High School Muskie football. He attended St. Mary’s School and Fort Frances High School before earning a hockey scholarship to the University of North Dakota, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In his varsity year he, as Assistant Captain, led the UND Fighting Sioux to their first NCAA championship, beating Michigan State 4-3 in overtime in Troy, New York. In 2002 he and his university teammates were inducted into the UND Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2019 he accepted induction into the Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame on behalf of the 1953-54 Fort Frances Jaycees Hockey Team.

After university he worked for a short time in the Engineering Department of the O & M, then two years with a consulting engineering firm in Vancouver, B.C., before returning to FFHS in 1963 to teach during the 1964 school year. In 1964-65, he coached the first FFHS Muskie Hockey Team under the direction of Barney Maher. They finished the season with an impressive 15 wins, six losses, and a tie. Retiring in 1994 left more time for his community; he was an active member of Big Brothers, the Italian Club, Riverside Hospital Board, and served as Search Master for the local Search & Rescue. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying, skiing and organizing the FF July 1st Brunetta Bicycle Race. He seemed happiest at the hunt camp with Paul Sveinson and the gang or in a boat with his fishing gear and his brother Albert or his grandchildren.

In 1977 he married Sandra (Stewart) Kennett and her three teenagers, and loved them all unconditionally. Sandra, attending an auction at Knox United Church, bid on, and won a very large round stained glass window which they rolled down Church Street and stored in Jul’s Mom’s garage. Two years later he asked Sandra what her plan was for the window – no plan at all – so he said “Well, I’ll build us a lake home to house it.” He drafted the plans, cleared the lot, and he and brother-in-law Dick Lyons built the Kennett sisters a cabin. It was a wonderful place for grandchildren to come from the city and learn what lake living was like. They came back for the summer every year.

Julian is survived by his wife Sandra; his son Rick Stewart and wife Jenny; their daughters Abby and Anna; Randy’s boys Mike (Tara), Kash and Katheryn, Daniel (Julia) and Kyle (Neela) and chosen daughter Christine Mann, Tyler and Anthony; and special friend Dorian King. Also surviving, sister-in-law Carol Lyons; her daughters Kelly (Don) and their family Hazel and Andrew; Susan (Geoff) and Sue’s children Katie and Peter; Julian’s nieces Dawn, Kathy (Peter), Nancy (Wally), Colleen (Scott); nephews Clare (Bev), Dale, Ernie (Michelle), John (Wendy) and their families. He was predeceased by sister Louise; brothers Ernie and Albert; two stepsons Randy and Rob Stewart; and nephew Ryan Brunetta.

A celebration of Julian’s life will be announced at a later date. May this very special man rest in peace.

The family wishes to thank the staff La Verendrye Hospital for their compassionate care. Donations to Riverside Healthcare, Fort Frances Family Centre, or a charity of your choice are appreciated.