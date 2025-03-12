Last October 13, 2024, Judy O’Gorman died in North Bay. We were on what was to be her last road trip. Kind of fitting as she loved to travel. Judy was born and raised in Pembroke. She has three siblings; Dan/Debbie, Karen/Gaetan, and Terry/ good friend Claire.

After graduating with a degree in social work, Judy’s quest for work took her west to Sioux Lookout, Kenora and Fort Frances. In those places she put down roots for a number of years and had many good friendships.

Eventually a larger Centre looked appealing for health reasons and the draw of living closer to her sister, so Hwy 588 (South Gillies) became her new home. It was there that she met her soulmate and we had 22 wonderful years together before Judy’s health deteriorated.

We will celebrate Judy’s life on April 13, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nolalu Community Centre. If you can come and would like to, bring a flower for the memory table. Judy so enjoyed them. Lunch will be served.