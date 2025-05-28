It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judy Anderson on May 18, 2025, at Riverside Hospital in Rainy River. Judy was born in Rainy River on October 1, 1941, to the late Jack and Ruth Armstrong. She grew up in Sleeman until she met Edwin Anderson and they wed on November 15, 1958.

Judy and Edwin raised their family in Rainy River. A lot of time was spent at Jack and Ruth’s with family, where all the siblings and cousins would spend quality time together as well, getting into endless shenanigans and making countless memories. She spent time with Patsy helping in her hair salon and in her early married years, worked with Edwin on the houseboats, cooking and chatting with the tourists. When their kids were small, they would take trips to the A&W in Fort Frances for burgers and root beer. Judy and Edwin enjoyed travelling out to Alberta to visit family in the early nineties. She would often spend time in Winnipeg to help with the grandkids when needed. She enjoyed playing bingo and was always up for a game of crib or Sequence. She curled in the occasional bonspiel or would be up at the curling rink cheering for her kids. One of Judy’s favourite things in life was listening to her brothers play guitar and sing (live and recorded), and she was always up for a dance. The only time she moved from Rainy River was to live with her sister, Debbie, in Selkirk in 2011, and would return to Rainy River a few years later.

Left to cherish Judy’s memory are her children Johnny (Karen), Susan (Allan), Terry (Ed), Duane (Nancy); daughter-in-law Heather; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Larry (Myrna), Johnny (Forest), Ralph (Debbie), Danny (Janice); brother and sister-in-law, Tim (Mary-Ann), Georgina (Dan); and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her parents Jack and Ruth; husband Edwin; son Brent; sisters Patsy, Debbie and Bev; brother-in-law Lou Nicholson and Willy Anderson.

A service for Judy will be held on May 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in the Knox United Church in Rainy River. Luncheon and interment to follow. If desired, donations can be made to Riverside Health or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.