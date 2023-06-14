JUDITH LYNNE WINSLOW (née NEILSON)

Judy was born August 11, 1949 in Emo, grew up in North Branch, and attended Rainy River High School, where she graduated in 1968. She completed her RPN (RNA at that time) in Fort Frances in 1969. Her career was spent working in hospitals and long-term-care homes across Ontario (Thessalon, Thunder Bay, Manitouwadge, Nipigon, Kenora) and Manitoba (Boissevain, Sandy Lake). In addition to nursing, she was dedicated to her role in the Anglican Church, as the wife of Father Larry Winslow.

Judy’s family was at the heart of her life. She was predeceased by her father Arthur (1977) and mother Kay (2013). She is survived by her husband Larry, son Mike (Karen); stepchildren John, Robert (Carol), and Megan; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; sisters Lorraine, Kathie, and Wendy (Mike); brothers Marty (Barb) and Dan; sisters-in-law Doris and Joanne (Keith); and ten nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her many friends.

Before her abilities were diminished by Posterior Cortical Atrophy, hearing and vision impairments and dementia, Judy was an accomplished quilter, Swedish weaver, and wood carver. She was always learning new things, pursuing such hobbies as birdwatching, gardening, baking, and handicrafts of all kinds. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with the people she loved. Her sweet nature left an impression on everyone she met, and we will all miss her kindness and her radiant smile.

After a lifetime of caring for others, during the final years of her life Judy received devoted care from Larry, Mike, Karen and Joanne, and eventually from the wonderfully dedicated staff at Sherwood Park Manor in Brockville, Ontario, where she died peacefully on June 3, 2023.

No funeral service is planned at this time. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared at https://tinyurl.com/mr327jmp