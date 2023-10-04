JOYOUS VALERIE “JO” BRAGG

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joyous Bragg announce her passing on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Emo Health Care Centre surrounded by loved ones. Joyous was born August 1, 1961, to Willard and Joyous Wilson, of Emo, Ontario. She gave birth to a daughter in 1979 and raised Emma in Emo with the help of her parents and family. Jo married the love of her life, Donald Bragg, on February 14, 1987, instantly becoming a family of four with Don’s daughter Jennifer. A few years later they welcomed Chantelle and Nelson. Jo and Don moved around a few homes, always staying close to the Barwick and Emo areas. They lastly settled in the unorganized township of Kingsford where they had been working on their forever home.

Jo worked hard her whole life. She cooked and waitressed at the Can-Am restaurant, and worked in the office for Fred Klug, Visser Auto, John Gavel, Car-dale Transportation, Fort Frances Municipal Office, Friesen Drilling, the Drive Test Center, and bookkeeping. However, most people will remember Jo as the Emo License lady, always friendly and helpful. Jo has been a 38-year member of the Catholic Women’s League and she loved her CWL family as if they were her own. Her faith was extremely important to her. She also volunteered and worked within many groups throughout the district including the Rainy River Cattlemen’s Association, the Rainy River District 4-H Association, the Rainy River Feeder and Breeder programs, and the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society. Jo’s most recent role was managing the Golden Age Manor which she really enjoyed, and its residents became a part of her extended family as well. Everything Jo did, she did with her entire heart and those who participated with her received a part of it.

Jo enjoyed spending time gardening, beekeeping, and her chickens. Jo always had a dog, and loved all her pets over the years. She loved cooking and baking (“Don get out of the kitchen!”) for family, for birthdays, for the Fair, for St. Patrick’s Teas, for the manor, or anyone who she thought needed a treat. She enjoyed her yearly “Wilson Women’s Weekend” (although she never spoke of what actually took place at them, as it is a coveted secret), and she loved being a Grandma. The cookie jars at Gramma Bragg’s home were always full, and whenever she asked her grandkids what they wanted for their birthdays it was a resounding “iced sugar cookies!” Jo’s grandkids were the biggest joy of her life. She loved to brag about all the things her grandkids were up to – her smile would light up as she spoke of them. And her nieces and nephews were always on the lookout for a slice of warm homemade bread or buns that Auntie Jo made weekly from scratch. She was kind to everyone and helped whenever she could. Her family will miss her more than words can ever express.

Jo will be sincerely missed by husband Don; her children Emma (Corrie) Govier, Jennifer Bedard, Chantelle (Jason) Teeple, and Nelson Bragg; her grandchildren Evan (Cass), Keira, and Dillon Govier, Tynika and Treytin Bedard, Bradley, Aynsley, Mason, Wilson, and Natalie Teeple; her sisters and brothers Theresa (Ron) Redford, Ralph (Brenda) Wilson, Len (Chery) Wilson, Reg Wilson, Marlene (Peter) McQuaker, Melvin Wilson, Julie (Dan) Mattson, Rob Wilson; also her sisters-in-law Pam Wilson and Wendy McLean; her many cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and her brother-in-law Irwin (Elaine) Hughes.

Jo was predeceased by her parents Joyce(2007) and Willard Wilson (2011); brothers Gary Wilson (2003), and Doug Wilson (1984); father-in-law Norbert Bragg (2018); mother in-law Irene Bragg (1997); and step-mother-in-law Jean Galusha-Bragg (2019).

Pallbearers are Theresa Redford, Ralph Wilson, Len Wilson, Reg Wilson, Marlene McQuaker, Melvin Wilson, Julie Mattson, Mike Redford, Steve Redford and Laurel Mose. Honorary pallbearers are all ten of her grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Northridge Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The funeral will take place Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Emo with a luncheon to follow at the Emo Legion. Family graveside burial will take place immediately following the funeral at Emo Cemetery. If desired memorial donations can be made to the St. Patrick’s CWL.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.