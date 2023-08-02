JOSEPHINE (BOY) POTSON

It is with great sorrow that the family of Josephine (Boy) “Ogimaa bina siwa biik” Potson announces her passing.

Josephine touched the hearts of many people. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

Josephine met her partner Gerald Robitaille in 1990, they had been together for 33 years and loved each other deeply. Together, they opened up their home to foster children, family members and friends when needed. She had a strong love for her indigenous culture, earning her third level of Mide. Josephine was a great leader and speaker within the community, attending many ceremonies and powwows connecting with her peers on a meaningful level. She was well known, and loved by all those who knew her.