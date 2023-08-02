JOSEPHINE (BOY) POTSON

Ogimaa bina siwa biik
It is with great sorrow that the family of Josephine (Boy) “Ogimaa bina siwa biik” Potson announces her passing.
Josephine touched the hearts of many people. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
Josephine met her partner Gerald Robitaille in 1990, they had been together for 33 years and loved each other deeply. Together, they opened up their home to foster children, family members and friends when needed. She had a strong love for her indigenous culture, earning her third level of Mide. Josephine was a great leader and speaker within the community, attending many ceremonies and powwows connecting with her peers on a meaningful level. She was well known, and loved by all those who knew her.
Over the years Josephine worked as nurse, electrician, finance worker, and a traditional healing coordinator for Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre. Josephine will be remembered by her easygoing outlook on life, dependability, unconditional love and most of all her laughter.
Josephine will be missed greatly by her daughters Faye Boshkaykin, and Tashina Yeboah (Tyrell Hoyme and Zahara Hoyme) whom she took in when they were very young and loved unconditionally. She will also be missed by her sisters Cecilia Henderson (Allan Calder), Hilda Boy (George McKenzie), Florence Boshkaykin (Edmund Councillor) Ruby Boshkaykin, Carol Menson Jourdain (Ed Kabatay), Elaine Mcgillis, and brother Ted Menson (Karen Kabatay); and her numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-children, and dear friends.
Josephine was predeceased by her father Jim Boshkaykin; mother Clara Boy; her step-mother Lillian Boshkaykin; her sisters Mary Jane Boshkaykin, Susie Boy, Rose Marie Allen; her grandfather Sandy Boy, and his wife.
A Traditional wake was held in Chi-ma-aganing First Nation gymnasium on Monday, July 31, 2023, beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m. on August 1, 2023, followed by a traditional feast. The ceremony was officiated by Anton Treuer.
The honourary pallbearers were Gerald Robitaille, Tyrell Hoyme, Mike Henderson, Ted Menson, Al Calder, Ed Councillor, George W. Mackenzie, and Douglas Boshkaykin.
The active pallbearers were Chris Henderson, Paul Henderson, Elijah Boshkaykin, Stuart Boshkaykin, Ed, Morrison, Taylor Halfe, Kaelin Morrison, Ryan Potson and Terry Potson.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.