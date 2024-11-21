It is with heavy hearts that the family of Josephine Belluz (née DelZotto) announces her passing on November 18, 2024 at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont. “Jo” was born in Fort Frances on April 3, 1932, to Davide and Emma DelZotto. Josephine spent her entire life in Fort Frances on a north-end stretch of Sixth Street East. She attended St. Mary’s School up to Grade 8, then became immersed in the business world beginning with DelZotto Grocery Store. Josephine also worked briefly at Sybil Russel Hall.

She started Belluz Concrete with her husband Camillo, growing it from a home-based business out of the garage to its present location on King’s Highway. “Jo” was a firm believer in working hard and worked until the week of her passing. It gave her great joy to share her knowledge with her administrative staff, shop employees, customers, and the community at large. She was affectionately known as “Mrs. B” at work and her knowledge of the business was legendary. Josephine had tremendous pride in her products and expressed delight in viewing them about the town.

Josephine was also a proud Mom and Nonna. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time during the holidays hosting huge family meals for all the family. Everyone looked forward to her turkey, spaghetti, fogasa, pies, and gnocchi. “Auntie Jo” had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews who would often travel to Fort Frances to share holiday time together. She was the hub of our family wheel.

Josephine was predeceased by her husband Camillo and son Ricky; her parents David and Emma DelZotto; in-laws Arturo and Salute Del Bel Belluz; her sister Lydia, husband Clyde Ferguson, and her brother Luigi DelZotto; brothers-in-law Paul Belluz and Eden Belluz.

Left with beautiful memories and gratitude of a life well lived are Robert Belluz (Braedon and Connor), Artina and Les Gurski, Matthew Gurski (Tanna), Lauren (Steve), Adriane, and Maggie, Michael and Melissa Belluz, and George (Rylee); great-grandchildren include Kade and Jax Gurski, and Gordon Halverson.

Our mom was a devout Catholic her entire life. When she could no longer attend mass, she watched the Daily Mass on television and prayed the rosary. She was a long-standing member of the Catholic Women’s League.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society in honour of our brother Ricky would be appreciated. Donations to the building fund at St. Mary’s Church in her memory would also be gratefully accepted.

Prayer Vigil will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Sunday, November 24, at 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Monday, November 25, at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.