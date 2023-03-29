It is with deep sadness that the family of Joseph “Ike” Gerald Eisenzopf, 74, announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at LaVerendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances. He was born in Fort Frances on May 21, 1948, to John and Agnes (Kotnik) Eisenzopf. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Christine; their two daughters and spouses, Sandra (Bill) Whalen and Sherri Eisenzopf and Mike Thayer; his six grandchildren Tiffany (Jarid), Alyssa (Justin), Schamin (Cassie) and Savannah, Hayden, Sophie; and great-grandchildren Liam, Emily, Nash and Owen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Rose; brothers John and Frank; and nephew Lee Eisenzoph.

Ike, as he was known by many, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, and he also took delight in his photography. He was continuously taking photos of everything and anything, and his camera was always nearby.

But the greatest enjoyment in his life was his never-ending love for dogs, especially the ones that he shared his life with over the years. There was never a moment in time when he did not have a dog or two by his side or under his feet.

At his request there will be no funeral services, and internment will be held privately at a later date. If friends so desire donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Borderland Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.