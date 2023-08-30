JOSEPH EDGAR CHARLES BLISS

With great sadness the family of Joe Bliss Jr. Announces his passing on August 24, 2023 at La Verendrye General Hospital with his family by his side. Joe was born on December 9, 1947, in Fort Frances to Joseph and Connie Bliss of Mine Centre. Joe grew up with his younger brother Dennis in Mine Centre where their parents ran the General Store and post office. He often shared many stories about his adventures hunting and fishing with friends and family. Joe would catch the train in Mine Centre to attend high school in Fort Frances, where he boarded with the Walter Christiansen family, as well as the Walter McCoy family.

Joe met his lifelong partner Judy Carlson and they were married July 27, 1968. They recently celebrated 55 years of “Wedded Bliss.” They raised their three children, Suzanne, Pamela and Jeffrey, in Mine Centre where they instilled in them their love of nature on beautiful Bad Vermillion Lake and Little Turtle Lake.

In his early years, he began his logging career working on the Gator for his father on Little Turtle Lake hauling tows of pulp wood. Later he transitioned to his own land-based logging and trucking business where he employed many local loggers. Joe worked until his passing as the owner/operator of Bliss Cabins.

Joe will be remembered by his family and friends for his mischievous behaviour and devious pranks. You knew you were within his circle when you received your nickname.

Joe is survived by his wife Judy Bliss; his daughter Suzanne (Craig) Gustafson, daughter Pamela Bliss (Darren McCormick), and son Jeffrey (Genevieve) Bliss; and grandchildren Kurtis Gustafson, Blake Gustafson, William Bliss, Emily Bliss, Julia Bliss and Sara Bliss; as well as many relatives and friends in the Rainy River District. He was predeceased by his younger brother Dennis; his mother Connie; his father Joseph; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life for Joe will be held at a later date and time. As per Joe’s request, eligible candidates will be contacted with further details.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.