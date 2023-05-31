JOSÉ MARIE BALCEWICH

It is with great sadness that the family of José Balcewich announces her passing on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ontario, with family by her side.

She was born on July 7, 1937 in Emo, Ontario, to Harry and Anna Smits. She grew up in Stratton and Fort Frances before moving to Winnipeg where she met and married “Ike” in the summer of 1956. They were blessed with three children, Edward, Patricia and Daniel.

José will be greatly missed by her children Ed Balcewich (Joanne) and Dan of Winnipeg; grandchildren Lyndon (Gabrielle) and Ainsley Balcewich (Gilles), Misty Thomas (Seth), Brittany Balcewich and Alexandra Balcewich (Dave); great-grandchildren Carter, Stanley, Louis and Miriam; siblings Marie Cunningham, Francise Anderson, Anna (Lyle) Busch, Leona (Gerald) Rucker, Edith (Kenneth) Funk; sister-in-law Juliette Smits; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.