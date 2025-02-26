JORDON (JORDIE) TURCOTTE

It is with the saddest hearts we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Jordon (Jordie) Sylvio Turcotte passed away suddenly at Thunder Bay Health Science Centre on Feb. 16, 2025, at the age of 64.

Jordie will be forever missed by his wife Fawn Turcotte; his sons Riley, Randy and Landon; his father Syl Turcotte (Jeanette); brother David (Nicole) and sister Sandy (Rob); and his brother-in-law Mike Hubert (Robin).

Jordie was a driver for Roach’s Taxi Thunder Bay He loved his job and all the wonderful friends he made while working there. You all meant so much to him.

Jordie is predeceased by his mother Hazel (2012); brother Darren (2023); and his niece Krista (2004).

Arrangements entrusted to Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, Thunder Bay, Ont.