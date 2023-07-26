It is with deepest sorrow that family announces the sudden passing of Jonelle Kathleen Haas, 23 years, of Fort Frances/Nestor Falls, Ont., on July 18, 2023. Jonelle was born October 19, 1999, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to the welcoming arms of her dad John Haas, mom Teressa Darrah, and her so proud big brother Daniel Darrah (DJ). DJ always had a watchful eye and arm on his little sister and she developed his kind heart and stubborn attitude.

Jonelle attended school in Fort Frances and graduated from Fort Frances High School, going on to Social Work program through Confederation College. She had an open heart for everyone she met, and helping others truly made her happy every day. She was fondly known by many friends as their “Ride or Die” and the biggest goofball making everyone laugh. When she met a new person, they instantly became friends as she never judged anyone’s situation, family, or struggles. She was full of light, life, humour, and genuine kindness for others.

Jonelle made many lasting friends through school, and her jobs at McDonald’s restaurant, Walmart, Super 8 and her summers working at Helliar’s Resort in Nestor Falls. Aside from work, she was creative in art, loved the outdoors, and was rarely apart from her fiancé Michael Shine, her dog Indy, and her many friends. Jonelle loved to dance anywhere; at home, with friends, and area pow wows in her jingle dress. She loved being the fun “Auntie” to many friend’s children, and was especially proud of representing Fort Frances at the bowling Provincials when she was younger.

Jonelle was predeceased by her dad William John Haas; grandparents Jack and Betty Haas, Dan LaRocque, and Cheryl Beadle. She is survived by her mother Teressa Darrah (Luc); brother DJ (Kayla); Jonelle’s fiancé Michael Shine (parents Tammy and Darryl); and her siblings Pam (Warren), Billy (Bobbi-Jo), Ashley, Becky (Brad), J.D (Robyn), and JJ; as well as Jonelle’s grandpa Terry Beadle, nanny Linda LaRocque (Glen), and great-grandma Sylvia Beadle. Jonelle’s circle was large leaving many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family/close friends at a loss without her.

A celebration to honour Jonelle’s memory was held Tuesday, July 25, 2023, upstairs at the Fort Frances Legion.

Jonelle was very close with her dog Indy (Indica) since rescuing her as a pup. Animals and children were always dear to Jonelle’s heart. If friends so choose, donations appreciated to Ruffcue Fort Frances (ruffcue@mail.com just mail.com, not gmail) or Backpacks for Kids, Fort Frances.

Jonelle’s tattoo reminds us:“We only part to meet again”