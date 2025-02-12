JON ERIC SOUCY

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jon Soucy announce his passing.

Jon will be missed by his wife Melanie; children Melissa (Dale), Jonathan, Suzanne (Nick), Eric, Mary and Katelyn; and grandchildren Benjamin, Samuel, Avery and Brock. He will also be missed by his siblings Karen (Terry) Robinson, Laurie Mann, Charlotte (Dennis) Mann, Colleen (Gary) Bynkoski, Paul (Brenda) Soucy, Jeannette (Kevin) Cawston; sister-in-law Elaine Soucy (Bill); brother-in-law Brad (Pam) Meyers; and mother-in-law Toots Meyers; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.