JON ERIC SOUCY

October 17, 1954 – February 7, 2025
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jon Soucy announce his passing.
Jon will be missed by his wife Melanie; children Melissa (Dale), Jonathan, Suzanne (Nick), Eric, Mary and Katelyn; and grandchildren Benjamin, Samuel, Avery and Brock. He will also be missed by his siblings Karen (Terry) Robinson, Laurie Mann, Charlotte (Dennis) Mann, Colleen (Gary) Bynkoski, Paul (Brenda) Soucy, Jeannette (Kevin) Cawston; sister-in-law Elaine Soucy (Bill); brother-in-law Brad (Pam) Meyers; and mother-in-law Toots Meyers; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Roger and Marie Soucy; brother Rick Soucy; father-in-law Ron Meyers; and brother-in-law Larry Mann.
In keeping with Jon’s wishes, there will be no funeral.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.