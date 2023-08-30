It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of John Robert Falloon announce his passing on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after his brief battle with cancer. John passed peacefully with his loved ones by his side at the age of 56. John was born December 6, 1966, and was the second child to John and Beverley Falloon. Jack spent his whole life growing up in the Devlin area and he was always willing to do whatever it took to provide for his family and friends. He was a very outgoing and charismatic person, Jack could make a friend out of anyone. This even included every nurse, cleaner or doctor that he encountered during his time in the hospital. Jack made his presence known everywhere he went with his great sense of humour and goofy personality. If someone needed help, Jack would drop everything and give anyone the shirt off his back. Everyone who knew Jack knows he was a wonderful storyteller, whether it was true or not. A lot of his friends would say, “Oh, now that’s a Jack story,” and everyone would know exactly what they meant. These ‘Jack stories’ are something his family will forever cherish.

John was a family man through and through; his greatest love was spending time with his family, whether it be annual family trips, moose hunting with the guys, fishing, camping in the summer, card nights (this included him hiding cards under his chair to use in his future hands), or spending time with his boys. With Jack’s gentle demeanour, all animals loved him. He held his puppies close to his heart and took them everywhere with him. Family to John wasn’t just blood, anyone who came in his household he treated with respect and his heart was always open. After having all boys, he loved the moments that he got to spend with his two beautiful granddaughters Maelee and Wrenley, and his two great-nieces Ruby and Maya. John was very proud of his family, they were his world and he held them close at all times.

John is survived by his beloved wife Amy; his sons AJ (Cindy), Matthew (Chalina), James, Malik and Malizay; grandchildren Maelee and Wrenley. Jack also leaves behind his mother Beverley Falloon; and siblings Cindy and Hugh Ahmed, Rick and Tina Falloon; and sister-in-law Jody Tessier; as well as missed by many nieces, nephews and chosen children, Taylor, Cheyenne (Zach), Kayle, Dylan T, Kali, Leland, Kaiu, Kenny, and Dylan M. He was also survived by numerous aunts and uncles.

Jack was predeceased by his father John Falloon; and his grandparents Dora and Roy Snider, Mary and Joe Stevens; and numerous close aunts and uncles.

Even though it was a brief battle with cancer, John fought his hardest right until the last day. During his time in the hospital, Amy sat by his side day in and day out. John wasn’t ready to leave and he tried his hardest to fight this battle, it was important to him for everyone to know.

John would have wished for a gathering where people cherish the good times they had with him and to visit one another as he loved to visit. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Metis Hall in Fort Frances, Ontario, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

If friends or family so desire, in memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of their choice on John’s behalf.

“A good heart has stopped beating, but a heart that has touched so many lives can’t help but live on in those it loved.”