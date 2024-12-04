JOHN “JOCK” MICHAEL SPENCE

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John Michael Spence, lovingly known as Jock, who passed away on November 17, 2024, at the age of 84. Jock was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, whose warmth, humour, and generosity of spirit touched all who knew him. Jock was born and raised with a strong sense of family and community, and he carried those values throughout his life. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Geraldine, and together they shared a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. Their marriage was a cornerstone of Jock’s life, and they enjoyed many years of happiness, especially at their beloved cabin on Rainy Lake.

A proud father of four children, Jock’s legacy lives on through Shawn (Joanne) Spence, Tim (Sandy) Spence, Craig Spence, and Chris (Deborah) Spence. His family was always his greatest joy, and he was deeply proud of their accomplishments and the lives they built. He also leaves behind a growing family of grandchildren — Jennifer (Tyler) Stevenson, Alyssa Spence (Corey), Brittainy (Jason) Vanin, Brayden (Shelby) Spence, Cassidy Spence, Matthew Spence (Callie), Torrie Spence, Erika Spence, Jack Spence, and six great-grandchildren, each of whom brought him immense joy.

Professionally, Jock had a distinguished career as a Chartered Accountant with BDO Dunwoody, where he served as managing partner. His hard work, integrity, and leadership earned him the respect of his colleagues and clients alike. After retiring, Jock was able to fully embrace his passions, spending more time at the cabin and traveling the world with Geraldine, creating cherished memories along the way. In addition to his family and professional life, Jock had a lifelong passion for hockey. He was a dedicated supporter of the Muskie’s Blue Line Club, and his love for the game never wavered.

Jock had a zest for life. Whether it was enjoying time outdoors with his family camping, making memories at the cabin, or exploring new places around the globe, he was always up for an adventure. He had an easy smile and a kind word for everyone, and his sense of humour was legendary.

He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine; brother Sandy Spence; and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him deeply. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas (Jack) and Marion Spence; brothers Lindsay Spence and Joseph Spence; sister-in-law Grace Spence; and will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A celebration of Jock’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kenora/Rainy River Districts Alzheimer’s Society, in care of Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0, in Jock’s memory.

Jock’s passing leaves a profound hole in the hearts of those who loved him, but his legacy of love, laughter, and devotion to family will live on forever.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.