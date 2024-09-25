On September 21, 2024, in International Falls a beautiful man left our physical world surrounded by family. John Howard “Wally” Fulton, 75, lived a life filled with love, adventure, and adversity. Wally was born in International Falls on October 24, 1948, to John “Jack” Fulton and Jessie Fulton (Sexton). Wally graduated from Falls High in 1967. Wally worked as a financial planner and started his own business, Legacy Financial. Wally was proud to help his clients establish numerous charitable trusts throughout his career that will donate 350 million dollars by their conclusion. He retired in 2012. Through his work, he established connections with his clients and employees that lasted the rest of his life.

After his retirement, Wally started a second business: Almost Good Enough Woodworking. Wally loved spending time in his garage, making tables, boxes, picnic tables, and anything else he could.

Wally married Patricia McDonald on September 17, 1975. Through that marriage, he had two sons, Aaron and Daniel.

Wally later married the love of his life and soulmate Nancy Daley (Brunetta) on July 17, 2004, and introduced her two sons, Malcolm and Cameron, into his family.

Wally was predeceased by his first wife Patricia; his parents Jack and Jessie; and his siblings Denise, Richard “Dick,” Dan, and Beverly.

Wally is survived by his wife Nancy; his brother Bob (Jackie), sons Aaron (Kristin), Daniel (Jill), Malcolm (Kimberly), and Cameron, his grandchildren Jack, Kari, and Benji and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and extended family on both sides of the border.

He always spoke of a tremendously happy childhood that, of course, had hardships but was full of love. His early years influenced and shaped him into a man who was kind, compassionate, and generous.

He grew up in a place that he described as “the best place for a boy to grow up in,” Ranier, Minnesota, where the dogs run free and, during his youth, so did the kids. His early memories of fishing on Rainy Lake fostered a passion that he held and shared with everyone he met. Later in life, he spent many years hunting in Big Falls, Minnesota, where relationships grew with family and the people in the community.

Wally wanted to pass on a message of kindness, that life is better with forgiveness and happiness than with anger and grudges. Card games, fishing, songs, and other times spent with family and friends were his happiest moments, that lasted until his passing.

We thank everyone involved with his care at Rainy Lake Medical Center, Essentia Health, and the Mayo Clinic. He had nothing but amazing things to say about his care and they ensured he was comfortable and cared for until his passing.

Memorial donations can be made in Wally’s name to the Rainy Lake Medical Center Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left on www.greenlarsen.com.

Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.