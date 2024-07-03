It is with shattered hearts, the family of Joey Derward Angus announce his passing on June 27, 2024, in Lavallee, Ont.

Joey was born in Fort Frances on July 29, 1998, to Wayne and Cheryl (nee Roth), the third of four sons.

Joey loved to be active and participated in numerous sports throughout his life, he rarely sat still and had to be doing something at all times. He was involved in Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Baseball and most recently his favourite thing was playing Squash. Joey love playing Chess and Cards and most often won.