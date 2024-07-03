It is with shattered hearts, the family of Joey Derward Angus announce his passing on June 27, 2024, in Lavallee, Ont.
Joey was born in Fort Frances on July 29, 1998, to Wayne and Cheryl (nee Roth), the third of four sons.
Joey loved to be active and participated in numerous sports throughout his life, he rarely sat still and had to be doing something at all times. He was involved in Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Baseball and most recently his favourite thing was playing Squash. Joey love playing Chess and Cards and most often won.
Joey loved being with his family and was the absolute best uncle a child could wish for. The kids all gravitated towards Joey, he had such soft spot in his heart for them.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Wayne and Cheryl; brothers Jeffrey (Rhianna), Jason (Sara) and Justin (Samantha); nephews Bentley, Nixon, Watson and Kale; nieces Paislee and Lexi. Joey is also survived by his grandmother Sharon Angus and grandfather Earl and Eileen Roth; as well as aunts and uncles Bruce Roth (Andrew and Dylan, Lisa and Rob Armstrong (Alyssa), John and Lisa Angus (Austin and Tanner) and Amanda Angus (Dan Arcand) and Jessie.
Joey was predeceased by his grandmother Maureen Roth; grandfather Don Angus and his uncle Mark (Chachi) Angus.
A celebration of Joey’s life will be held Friday, July 5, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion.
As for Joey’s lifelong love of sports, donations may be made to Jumpstart so all kids can play.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.