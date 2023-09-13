JOAN RONMARK (nee GURNIAK)

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Joan Ronmark, 70, of Fort Frances, Ontario, at the La Verendrye Hospital on September 3, 2023.

Joan will be greatly missed by her children Michelle Ronmark (Leonard Pitman), Sandra (Brian) Gamie, and Richard Ronmark; her grandchildren Masion Gamie, Tatum Ronmark, Haydon Ronmark; great-grandchildren Olivia Ronmark and Jordan Ronmark. Joan is also survived by several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her parents Mike and Dorothy Gurniak; husband Richard Ronmark; grandsons Brandon Ronmark and Mathew Gamie; and several extended family members.