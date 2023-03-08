JOAN BOLZAN

Hi this is Joannie. I am writing my obituary to help out my family and besides who better to do it than me! It is with great sadness that I have to leave but I truly look forward to being with my Lord and those who have gone before me. I was born on August 1, 1946, in International Falls, Minnesota. My parents were Martin and Lucille (Treftlin) Nelson. We lived in what was referred to as “Vets Village.” My father was an army veteran.

I was pre-deceased by my mom (Lucille); my dad (Martin); my brother Jerry; my brother Jim; my stepmom Tootie; and my favourite uncle Glenn Treftlin (Luvia). I also lost a nephew Garrick and my son Marty.

I had a loving childhood and although we didn’t have much, we had each other. I was blessed to have three brothers and one sister. Jerry (deceased) married to Jeannine (deceased) and they had two girls. Jerry was the oldest. Next was myself then my brother Jim (deceased) married to Candy and they have one son. My brother John is the fourth child and married to Cheryl. They have a boy and a girl. Now comes Judy (Bruce) and they have two boys and two girls. I have two special sister-in-laws; Terry (Sterling) and their two children and Shelley (Pat) and son Garrick who is deceased. I have an “adopted” grandson in Matthew who was Jacob’s friend and spent a lot of time at the “lake.” I also have one remaining aunt in Luvia Treftlin.

I attended Falls High School and graduated with the class of “64”. While I was in high school, I was a majorette in the band and loved every minute of it. I also met my husband (Joe) as he had come to school there to play hockey for the Broncos. After I graduated I got a job in Fort Frances at the hospital in medical records. I got married in 1965 to Joe and the best was yet to come. We had three wonderful children: Marty in 1970, Melissa (Rob) in 1974, and Monte (Marah) in 1977. These children are my reason for everything and they have blessed us with grandchildren. Melissa and Rob have two girls; Katelin Joan Judith and Kassidy Joan Judith. Monte and Marah have a son, Jacob. These grandchildren have brought so much joy to my life and I will truly miss them. My kids and grandkids are my world. They have all been so good to me!

I am happy to have spent 20 years going to Arizona. Joe and I made many wonderful friends there. We also made a special trip to Hawaii and Vegas, but always returned to our beautiful place on the lake. I am so grateful. The lake became too much for us so we moved into town. We are fortunate to have two kids at the lake so we can still be part of it.

I think I have said enough and so in closing I will quote Carol Burnett: “I’m so glad we had this time together, just to have a laugh or sing a song, but before you know it comes the time to say ‘So long.’” So long everyone, I’ll be waiting!

