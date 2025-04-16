JIMMY KEITH NORRIS

May 24, 1928 – April 5, 2025.
Son of Edith and Roy Norris, of Burriss, Ontario.
Jim married Lorraine Norris (nee Mattson) on Sept. 14, 1947 and they had two sons, Laurie (Val) and Bradley (Evelyn.)
Through his married life Jim lived in Fort Frances and Thunder Bay, with work taking him throughout western Canada as a pipeliner, and even a stint as a small town hotelier in Saskatchewan.
After a full career, Jim took retirement from the pipeline to take on the Forsyth family home in Burris in the 1970s. Jim loved all things mechanical, and enjoyed his cars, tractors, and snow machines through the years.
In later years, Jim moved to Dryden, Ontario, taking up the hobby of ornamental iron work and welding. Jim’s many welded animal creations could draw a small crowd to his neighbourhood. Some of his creatures remain with family to this day. Later in life Jim moved back to Fort Frances to be closer to family.
Jim was predeceased by his siblings Harold, Lawrence, Marjoie, and Lynn; his wife Lorraine; and sons Laurie and Brad.
Jim is survived by his daughters-in-law Evelyn and Val; his five grandchildren Lindsey (Ryan), Holly (Shaun), Roy (Dianne), Laura (Gordon) and Paul (Jennifer). Jim is also survived by his eleven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and other staff at Rainycrest who have known Jim for many years and have provided him with kindness and care.
A private internment will be held at a later date.
No flowers please.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.