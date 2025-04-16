JIMMY KEITH NORRIS

Son of Edith and Roy Norris, of Burriss, Ontario.

Jim married Lorraine Norris (nee Mattson) on Sept. 14, 1947 and they had two sons, Laurie (Val) and Bradley (Evelyn.)

Through his married life Jim lived in Fort Frances and Thunder Bay, with work taking him throughout western Canada as a pipeliner, and even a stint as a small town hotelier in Saskatchewan.

After a full career, Jim took retirement from the pipeline to take on the Forsyth family home in Burris in the 1970s. Jim loved all things mechanical, and enjoyed his cars, tractors, and snow machines through the years.