It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry Perrault on March 10, 2023. Jerry was born in Fort Frances on December 2, 1946. He was predeceased by his parents Louison Perrault and Josette Perrault nee Jourdain; his siblings Keith Perrault, Theodore Perrault, Lesslie Perrault, Joanne Perrault nee More, Darleen Perrault; and stepson Darryl O’Keese Jerry is survived by his sister Eleanor Lockman of Fort Frances; brother Sidney Perrault of Superior Wisconsin and Darryl Perrault of Thunder Bay; and stepdaughter Crystal Pitawanakwat of Manitoulin Island; as well as numerous step-grandchildren.

Jerry graduated high school in Fort Frances and went on to attend the University of Toronto and obtained a degree in social work

As a young man he did local guiding for the Rainy River District. He spent several years working for Indigenous Services Canada and served on the Rainy River Board of Education.

In later years he coached youth hockey, he was an avid bingo player, often coming in second. Jerry was a traditional cultural hunter and fisherman providing for his community. He was famous for his fishing stories. As a cultural educator he encouraged children to achieve their academic goals. He was a true leader in his community and within his family.

He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Friends and members of the community are welcome to join the family for a celebration of life Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Nigigoonsiminikanning gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers in memoriam donations to the Maadookii (share something with others) Gizhewaadiziwin Food Bank of Fort Frances are appreciated.