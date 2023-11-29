JERRY OWEN MCCOY

After a lengthy fight with cancer, we would like to announce the passing of Jerry McCoy, age 65, on November 15, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m. at St. Joe’s Care Group 4 North hospice unit. Jerry was born on July 2, 1958, to John and Henrietta McCoy in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Jerry grew up in Fort Frances, where his family settled. For all that knew Jerry, knew he didn’t like to stay in one place for long. You may say he was a drifter, loved to travel either by foot or hitchhiking around the country, Canada and United States. He made many friends along the way, from North Carolina to Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Jerry had a special bond with his daughter Nikki from an early age. Jerry would take Nikki hunting either for deer or partridge. Nikki spent every moment at the hospital with Jerry, taking him shopping or bringing him his veggie pizza. Jerry loved his children, quad-ing when they were young, fishing, camping and many road trips.

Jerry leaves to mourn his children Robert McCoy (Mikayla) of Lewiston, Maine; Alexander McCoy of Kaministiquia Ontario; Nikki McCoy of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Amber McCoy of Kaministiquia; his mother Henrietta McCoy of Miscampbell Township; four grandchildren Osiris, Landyn, Jasper, Stella; many neices and nephews.

Jerry also leaves to mourn his best friend Donna of Dryden, she was his Rock, who stood by him throughout his treatments and was his biggest support.

Jerry probably looking down and saying about time Jacquie Bratko did someone for me, taking care of his final wishes. That was Jerry.

A celebration of life for Jerry will take place in the spring in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 575 Central Avenue, Thunder Bay.