JEROMY DEAN WENSLEY

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jeromy Wensley announces his passing on July 18, 2023. Jeromy was born on October 4, 1978, to Butch Wensley and Julie Smith. Jeromy grew up in Fort Frances and graduated from Fort Frances High School. Jeromy was a member of the Iron Workers Union and was a gifted welder. His knowledge and talent for welding was well admired by many of his fellow workers.

Jeromy’s love and talent for sports began at a very early age. He loved the game of hockey and started playing at a young age. He went on to play competitive hockey for many years. During competitions, Jeromy was very proud when the speed of his slap shots, measured by the radar gun, could not be broken. Jeromy was a great bowler, playing competitively both in his younger years and as an adult. Jeromy excelled at golf. Jeromy won many golf tournaments as an individual or with a foursome. Wherever he was, if there was a golf course around ,he would find it! Jeromy spent many hours in the gym working out, taking pride in his accomplishments. Most recently, Jeromy had been enjoying cold soaks in the ocean, as cold as 8 degrees, with a personal best of 21 minutes.

Jeromy was most in his element when he was deep in conversation, debating any subject. He would spend many hours talking with his Gramma Shirley, step-grampa Glen, good friend June and many other friends and family, genuinely enjoying the time spent together.

Jeromy had a passion for writing stories and poems, with some of his work being published.

Jeromy’s laughter could fill a room; even if you were not part of the conversation, hearing his laugh would put a smile on your face.

Jeromy will be greatly missed by his father Butch Wensley and wife Heather; his mother Julie Smith and husband Sandy; niece Bria Wensley, her mom Sam and sisters Payton and Payge; step-sisters Kristine and Lindsey and their children; his grandparents Ron and Polly Wensley. Jeromy also leaves behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jeromy was predeceased by brother Patrick; his grandfather Dean Colvin; grandmother Shirley Nault; step-grandfather George Nault; step-grandparents Glen and Silvia Gunderson; step-grandparents Alex and Doris Smith; uncle Dan Colvin; and nephew Jordan Smith.

“Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day... unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”