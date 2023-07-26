Jeridt Jeffery Barnard, 39, of Fort Frances, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Jeridt was born January 4, 1984, to Rennie and Margaret Barnard.

Jeridt lived in many places out west when he was younger until the age of 12, when he moved back to Fort Frances. From there he attended Robert Moore School until he went to Fort Frances High School. It was in high school he met Amanda. They dated for many years until they married on September 19, 2009. Jeridt was most proud of his precious daughters Laila Marie and Tenley Rae.

Jeridt loved anything outdoors; hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers and snow machining.