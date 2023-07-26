Jeridt Jeffery Barnard, 39, of Fort Frances, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Jeridt was born January 4, 1984, to Rennie and Margaret Barnard.
Jeridt lived in many places out west when he was younger until the age of 12, when he moved back to Fort Frances. From there he attended Robert Moore School until he went to Fort Frances High School. It was in high school he met Amanda. They dated for many years until they married on September 19, 2009. Jeridt was most proud of his precious daughters Laila Marie and Tenley Rae.
Jeridt loved anything outdoors; hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers and snow machining.
Left to mourn is Amanda and their daughters Laila and Tenley; parents Rennie and Margret Barnard; in-laws Toby and Colleen Vennechenko; brother in-law Mark (Jill) Vennechenko; niece Jovie and nephew Beau Vennechenko; uncle Denis (Colleen); aunt Shirley (Jerome); and numerous other relatives.
In Jeridt’s memory donations may be made to an education fund for his two children via e-transfer to msbarnard@hotmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.