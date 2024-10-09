JENNIFER BIASIOL

With the heaviest of hearts, we announce the passing of Jennifer Lynn Biasiol (nee Hamilton). On October 3, 2024 Jennifer passed peacefully surrounded by her family at University Hospital in London, Ontario. Jennifer was born March 22, 1966 to Dave and Darlene Hamilton. Jennifer grew up on the family farm in the township of Woodyatt. Her years on the farm were filled with lots of chores and fun-filled hours playing with her siblings, neighbourhood cousins and friends. It quickly became clear that Jennifer was not cut out for life on the farm, after tractor mishaps and an overall distaste for getting dirty.

In 1986 Jennifer moved to Thunder Bay to start her life in the “big city” where soon she met the love of her life, Rudy. In their early years together, Jennifer and Rudy were inseparable, going on lots of road trips, spending holidays in Fort Frances and lots of nights out with their closest friends. They had so many unforgettable memories over their 37 years together.

In 1997, Jennifer welcomed her first child, her daughter Ryhlie and 10 months later welcomed her son Ryan. She loved being a mother more than anything. Her kids were her world and Jennifer made sure to be the best mother she could be, from waking up at 6 a.m. Saturday mornings to get Ryhlie ready for dance or driving back and forth from arenas for Ryan’s hockey games. She was so proud of everything they did and made every day memorable for them.

Jennifer had the biggest heart of anyone we knew. She was instant friends with anyone she met and had so much love for her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Rudy Biasiol, her two children Ryhlie and Ryan Biasiol, whom she loved more than anything, her father Dave Hamilton, sisters Ann, Debbie, and Valerie Hamilton (Greg), Cheryl McEvoy (Bill), and her brother Justin Hamilton. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Rosa Biasiol, sister-in-law Clara, brothers-in-law Frank and Gino (Katie) and her much loved nieces and nephews. Jennifer is predeceased by her mother Darlene Hamilton, her brothers Gordon and Billy Hamilton, father-in-law Leo Biasiol and family friend Reilly Fors, who was like her second son.

Our family will forever be incomplete and Jennifer will always be missed.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024, in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, 499 North Cumberland Street, Thunder Bay, ON, presided by Rev. Mr. Pasquale Coccimiglio. Following the service, a luncheon will be provided.

Memorial contributions in Jennifer’s memory may be made to London Guest Home through E-transfer to londonguesthome@gmail.com. Words cannot even describe how thankful we are for the support of this organization throughout our stay in London.

Condolences may be offered at www.harbourviewfuneral.ca.