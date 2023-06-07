On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Jennette Edith Pentney (Bernst) of Rainy River, Ontario, passed away while surrounded by her loved ones. Jennette or “Granny” as many people called her, lived a life of service to those she loved. Born to Albert and Doris Bernst on August 22, 1952, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. In 1970, she was pulled over for speeding. To get out of the ticket, she agreed to meet the officer’s brother for coffee. Jennette always referred to this as the most expensive ticket she ever got. Buddy and Jennette got married on June 5, 1971, and that cup of coffee turned into a loving 26 year marriage with Buddy.

Jennette and Buddy were blessed with two children, Terry and Teresa.

Buddy preceded Jennette in death in 1998.

Granny loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would always have a special treat for them when they came to visit. She loved her weekly video chats with Terry and family and was so proud of their accomplishments.

In her later years, Jennette returned to Obabikon Bay Camp on Lake of the Woods where she and Buddy had been employed together in the early and mid 1990’s. To her, this was home, and granny became the islands guiding light. She would make friends with guests and employees alike, and while always giving advice with the purest of intentions, she was never slow to tell you what she truly believed, especially if she had a little Baileys in her coffee. The world truly will miss her honesty, kindness, and humour.

Jennette was preceded in death by her husband Buddy; her parents Doris and Albert Bernst; sister Patsy Hutcheson; brother Arthur Bernst; nephew Richard Bernst.

She leaves behind her children Terry Pentney (Danielle) of Spaniards Bay, Newfoundland, and Teresa Desserre (Ken) of Stratton, Ontario; six grandchildren, Alicia (Matt) Anderson, Hailey (Kyle) Olson, Samuel, Ryan, Nicholas and Katie Pentney; four great-grandchildren, Aspen and Weston Anderson, and Nash and Elora Olson; brothers Larry and Ricky Bernst; sister Susan Brock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

