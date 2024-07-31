It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey James Woolsey announces his sudden passing in the early hours of July 24, 2024, in a tragic mining accident. Born on September 4, 1978, at LaVerendyre Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario, Jeffrey brought light and joy to everyone who knew him. He is survived by his loving parents Orval and Vera Woolsey; and his sister Penny (Tony Flatt), along with their children Malena, Jared, and Heaven; his brother Jay Woolsey (David Sulkers); as well as Jeff’s three beautiful children; Jaden, Joaquin, and Mia, who were the centre of his world, and his love and devotion to them were unparalleled. He also leaves behind his loving fiancée Christine Jensen, who he called his soul mate and her children Alex, Abby, and Emmett, whom he loved unconditionally and loved as his own.

Jeff had a profound love and pride for farming, and his connection to the land and animals was a significant part of his life. He was extremely skilled at everything he took to, as evidenced by his newly discovered passion for trapping. His friendly spirit endeared him to all who knew him and he was a quiet hero to many, as he lead by example, taught with patience and embodied kindness towards everyone he met.

Jeffrey is predeceased by his grandmother Inez Woolsey; grandfather Robert Woolsey; maternal grandparents George and Irene Snyder; his Aunty Bonnie Snyder, and his Uncle Jerry Snyder; along with many other cherished family members. Jeffrey will be remembered for his warm heart, his unwavering dedication to his family, and his remarkable spirit. His passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

A Service of Remembrance will be held to celebrate Jeff on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Barwick Hall. A livestream can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/DcbrkHC6g3s.

Anyone wishing to donate towards supporting surviving family can do so at Northridge Funeral home in Emo, Ont., or by using the GoFundMe campaign at the link below: https://gofund.me/5adcdcf4.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario