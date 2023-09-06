Wazhowaageeshick

Jeff Kelly Andreasen, named at birth Frances Edward Kelly (name changed after adoption), of Onigaming FN sadly passed on August 21, 2023. Jeff was born on July 15, 1973, in Red Lake to parents Leonard Sky and Janet Kelly. He is survived by his daughters Kaye-Leigh Harper Andreasen, Juliette Harper Andreasen, son Elijah Harper Andreasen, stepdaughter Dayna Harper, stepson Blake Harper and his brother Dwayne (Jennifer) Steiner. Jeff is also survived by his aunts Mary Kelly, Phyllis Desbiens, and Frances Miller.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents Leonard Sky and Janet Kelly; brothers Terry Adams, Callahan Kelly; and numerous extended family members.

Jeff was a brilliant person with so much vision and hope for his people. Jeff was a 60’s Scoop baby and had struggled with many issues about his adoption to people in U.S.A., but nonetheless he had an outlook on life so many take for granted such as family, growing up with cousins and being loved from birth by natural parents. Family was his greatest love. He loved each family member unconditionally. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and spending time with family and friends who will miss his silly sense of humor and the willingness to go above and beyond. Jeff will be truly missed by those who knew him.

A traditional wake will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Onigaming First Nations Council Chamber room followed by a traditional service on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Elder Ron Indian-Mandamin officiating. Interment will take place in Onigaming First Nation.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.