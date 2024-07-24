It is with deep sadness the family of Jeannine Gagnon announces her passing on January 18, 2024.

She passed away peacefully at home.

She was born in Rainy River, Ontario, on May 21, 1946, to Rose Giroux and Albert Gagnon.

Predeceased by her Mom and Dad and brother Armand.

She leaves behind her daughters LaVerne (Mike), Tammy (Steve)and Trina; her grandchildren Chris, Michael, Ashton, Jayden, Braydon, Chanelle, Destiny and Easton; and four great-grandchildren.