It is with deep sadness the family of Jeannine Gagnon announces her passing on January 18, 2024.
She passed away peacefully at home.
She was born in Rainy River, Ontario, on May 21, 1946, to Rose Giroux and Albert Gagnon.
Predeceased by her Mom and Dad and brother Armand.
She leaves behind her daughters LaVerne (Mike), Tammy (Steve)and Trina; her grandchildren Chris, Michael, Ashton, Jayden, Braydon, Chanelle, Destiny and Easton; and four great-grandchildren.
Jeannine loved to go to Sister Kennedy Centre to play bingo, cards, eat and hang out with her friends. Her passion was volunteering with the Lions Club, Meals on Wheels and taking care of her cat Minnie, who is now being taken care of by her best friend Gabby.
A celebration of life will be held July 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Way Catholic Cemetery in Pinewood followed by a luncheon at the Our Lady of the Way Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.