On March 4, 2023, Jean Gayle Haney, 82, passed away with her family by her side at the Rainycrest Long-Term Care, Fort Frances.

Gayle was born on October 9, 1940, in Emo, Ontario, to parents Arthur and Lulu Thompson.

In her earlier years she worked alongside her mother at the Cottage Café in Nestor Falls. On October 23, 1969, she was united in marriage to Sandy Haney. They moved to Atikokan for a number of years, relocating to the Fort Frances area in 1975.

Gayle sold Avon for many years, and was awarded the title of top 100 sales agent across Canada many times, often receiving many trips for her efforts. She will be fondly remembered for the thrill of going to garage sales and looking for antiques, spending time with family and her love for horses and bowling.