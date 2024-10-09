JASON EASTON

September 20, 2024

Jason Phillipe Stewart Easton was born on June 2, 1975, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Jim Easton and Patti Guerton. He attended Lakehead University where he obtained his Bachelor Degree in Forestry. He used his hard earned degree while working for West Frazer (Norbord), as he loved his time amongst the tall trees and nature.

Jason leaves behind the loves of his life, his daughters, Sayler and Maëlle Easton as well as their mother, Jodi Easton. Jason spent his childhood with hockey skates on his feet and a stick in his hand during the winter months. In the months where there wasn’t ice, he traded the hockey stick for a fishing pole. He loved teaching and introducing his daughters to his passions and found the utmost pride in watching them succeed at everything they attempted, even if it meant they scored more goals or caught more fish than him. Jason loved coaching, watching hockey, working on home projects with his good friends, John and his Dad. Hopping between his ice bath and sauna, and spending as much time as he could outdoors, with all of those that he loved most. He thoroughly enjoyed his job and the colleagues that he worked with, and was incredibly knowledgeable. Above all else, he loved his daughters (his family) more than anything else in the world. The time spent with them was something he never took for granted, and it made him feel complete. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, family, and friends, because to know Jason, was to love Jason.

Jason is survived by his parents, Jim Easton and Patti Guerton; sister, Stacey Schulz-Pope (Paul Pope); nieces and nephews, Alek (Jolie) Schulz, Tatum (Nate) Fischbach, Judd (Morgan) Schulz, Sam Schulz, Emmy Schulz, Reed Pope, and Kyle Pope; beloved second family members, John, Patti ,Sandi and Landon Johnson; and many extended family members, work associates, and amazing friends. Jason’s contagious smile, laugh, hugs, humour and softness will be greatly missed. A celebration of Jason’s life will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial education fund for Jason’s daughters, Sayler and Maëlle Easton has been set up, c/o Jodi Easton, 127 Frog Creek Rd, RR#1 RMB 222A Fort Frances, Ontario P9A 3M2.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.