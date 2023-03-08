Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Jason Charles Vien, 45, of Fort Frances, Ontario on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with his family by his side.

Jason was born on October 26, 1977, in Fort Frances to parents Harvey and Micheliane Vien. He grew up in Fort Frances and worked at Riverside Health Care. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with family.

Jason is survived by his mother Michelaine; his siblings Corey and Wade; his niece Page; nephews Cody and Robin; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his father Harvey.