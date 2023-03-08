Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Jason Charles Vien, 45, of Fort Frances, Ontario on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with his family by his side.
Jason was born on October 26, 1977, in Fort Frances to parents Harvey and Micheliane Vien. He grew up in Fort Frances and worked at Riverside Health Care. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with family.
Jason is survived by his mother Michelaine; his siblings Corey and Wade; his niece Page; nephews Cody and Robin; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his father Harvey.
Funeral mass will take place on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fort Frances, Ontario. Interment will take place in Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bruce Wreggitt, Adam Busch, Guy Luavie, Steve Luavie, Monty Bolzan, Ed Rydell.
If desired memorial donations may be made to “Best for Kitty,” by cheque, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.