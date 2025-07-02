It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Lucille Bluebird announce her passing on June 23, 2025.

Janet was born on April 1, 1957, to Victoria Abraham and George Edwin Bluebird in Rainy River, Ontario.

Janet loved watching her son Royce play baseball and hockey, camping, playing bingo and casinos. She loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. Having family gatherings and meals brought her much joy. The enjoyed the outdoors and taking care of her yard. She was a hard worker and rarely sat down. She kept a very clean house and loved cooking for her family. Janet was a loving, caring woman who took care of everyone. She was wise and was ready to help when asked. She loved her family very much.