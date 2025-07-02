It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Lucille Bluebird announce her passing on June 23, 2025.
Janet was born on April 1, 1957, to Victoria Abraham and George Edwin Bluebird in Rainy River, Ontario.
Janet loved watching her son Royce play baseball and hockey, camping, playing bingo and casinos. She loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. Having family gatherings and meals brought her much joy. The enjoyed the outdoors and taking care of her yard. She was a hard worker and rarely sat down. She kept a very clean house and loved cooking for her family. Janet was a loving, caring woman who took care of everyone. She was wise and was ready to help when asked. She loved her family very much.
Janet worked as a house keeper at Reid’s Voyageur Inn Motel in Fort Frances, as a Personal Support Care Worker in the old aged Manor in International Falls, Minn.
She was predeceased by her children Dallis and Daniel Bluebird; and a grandchild Danielle Big George.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Georgina Bluebird, Royce Bluebird, Samantha Bluebird; grandchildren Marcus Big George, Jimmy Rask (Christina) and Darrian Rask; great-grandchildren Nakitah Big George-Head, Nakoa Big George-Comegan, Xavier Big George, Allyah Rask, Avianah Rask; daughter-in-law Mary L. Big George; and partner Daryl Archie.
A visitation for Janet was held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to noon with service following at 12 noon at Big Grassy First Nation Hall. Elder Al Hunter officiated. Pallbearers were Glen Archie, Tim Archie, Brendan Archie, Carl Smith, Art Hunter, Carl Big George.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.