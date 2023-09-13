It is with heavy hearts, the family of Janace Irene McKelvie announce the passing of their beloved sister, aunt and great-aunt on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, surrounded by her family. Jana was born on February 11, 1962, to Walter and Sylvia McKelvie. She is survived by her siblings, sister Kim (Dave), sister Adrian, brother Jason; as well as many nieces nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Walter and Sylvia; grandmother Stella; her husband Bert; brother Drew; sister Jodi; as well as many other beloved family members.

Jana grew up in Fort Frances, and attended school there where she made many lifelong friends.

She met and married her love Bert Bosse in 1992. Although they never had children of their own, nieces and nephews filled their hearts with much joy.

She was employed at Riverside Healthcare Facility. She had 34 years service with her CUPE family and made many wonderful memories with you all. She then retired in 2019.

She had many travel experiences with friends. She cherished those good times.

She had a great love for spending her time with family and friends.

As per Janace’s wishes she will be laid to rest with her husband at Riverview Cemetery with a private family service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

To all of Janace’s special friends, you were dear to her heart and were like family to her as well.

This is not a goodbye, it’s “I’ll see you later.”

The Fallen Limb

A limb has fallen from the family tree.

I keep hearing a voice that says “Grieve not for me.

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song.

The good life I lived while I was strong.

Continue my heritage. I’m counting on you.

Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.

My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest.

Remembering all how I was truly blessed.

Continue traditions, no matter how small.

Go on with you life, don’t worry about falls.

I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin.

Until the day comes that we are together again.”