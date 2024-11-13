After a long struggle with illness, James William MacDonald left us on November 5, 2024. He was born in Fort Frances on June 16, 1943, to Bill and Vivian MacDonald.

Jim was united in marriage to Linda (Pochailo) on May 2 , 1975, and they spent their lives together in Fort Frances.

Jim (“the Big Guy”) was destined to be in the car business, as was his Grandfather J.J Tyne in Rainy River and father William who operated the American Motors and International Harvester dealerships in Fort Frances with Jim.

In 1978, MacDonald Motors moved to Kings Highway, where he and Linda built, owned, and operated General Motors, Chev-Olds, and in August 2000, he added Causeway Pontiac/Buick GMC to the business. It was a great accomplishment to operate a four line dealership and he received many accolades for his dedication and acumen. He retired in 2018.