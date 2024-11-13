After a long struggle with illness, James William MacDonald left us on November 5, 2024. He was born in Fort Frances on June 16, 1943, to Bill and Vivian MacDonald.
Jim was united in marriage to Linda (Pochailo) on May 2 , 1975, and they spent their lives together in Fort Frances.
Jim (“the Big Guy”) was destined to be in the car business, as was his Grandfather J.J Tyne in Rainy River and father William who operated the American Motors and International Harvester dealerships in Fort Frances with Jim.
In 1978, MacDonald Motors moved to Kings Highway, where he and Linda built, owned, and operated General Motors, Chev-Olds, and in August 2000, he added Causeway Pontiac/Buick GMC to the business. It was a great accomplishment to operate a four line dealership and he received many accolades for his dedication and acumen. He retired in 2018.
“JimmyMac” was an avid sports fan (baseball, curling, and football) and had a passion for keeping updated with the news. He also enjoyed visiting with family and friends at his cabin at Bears Pass.
Jim is survived by his in-laws Barbara Kircher, Jim and Lori Pochailo; nephews James Asplund, Ross Kircher (Colleen), Frank Pochailo (Jacky) and nieces Christina (Chris) Green and Nicole (Matt) Bowering and their children.
Jim was predeceased by his wife Linda; parents Bill and Vivian MacDonald; mother and father-in-law Frank and Fern Pochailo; sister-in-law Janet (Greg) Asplund; niece Lauren Asplund; and his precious golden lab Goldie.
A mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. St. Mary’s with a luncheon to follow at the church. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Johnson, Patrick Reid, Ted Stewart, Dave Kircher Larry Phillips, Gerald Wieringa and Jamie McTavish.
The family would like to thank his ‘garage family’ for their loyalty and long term support. Also thank you to his wonderful caregivers Julie and Laurie, and the nursing staff at Home Care and Riverside Hospitals.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.