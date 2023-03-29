James Robert Ottoson passed away peacefully at Rainycrest Home for the aged on March 19, 2023. James was predeceased by his wife on February 26, 2014, he had married Judith Lynn MacKenzie October 12, 1969, in Fort Frances, Ontario, at the Anglican Church. James was born in Emo, Ontario, on March 7, 1944. Jim and Judy had two children, James Blair Ottoson and Lori Anne Ottoson. He also was blessed with a wonderful grandson Hunter James Ottoson. James was son to Oscar Carl Ottoson who passed on December 25, 1982, and Jessie Florence McDougall who passed February 20, 2009.

James had three brothers and was the second oldest; Allan Ottoson (passed June 24th, 2017), Fred Ottoson, and Elmer Ottoson. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews: Allan Ottoson, Teddy Ottoson, Joanne Ottoson, and Donna Ottoson who were born to Allan Ottoson; Robert Ottoson, Wendy Ottoson, and Carrie Ottoson (Sol), children of Fred Ottoson; Mike Ottoson, Tony Ottoson, Julian Ottoson, sons to Elmer Ottoson.

James lived a lot of life in his years, as a teenager he got a job working at a private camp on Kishkutena Lake (Height of land) where he started as a fishing guide and learned how to be a man of all trades as he maintained the island and eventually was given opportunity to receive his pilots licences. He had a love for aviation. He also maintained a trap line for many years on the lake as well.

James and his wife Judy made many friends over their years and there are many stories of get togethers on the island and at the house they later bought on Kakagi Lake (Crow Lake). This is where they raised their two children.

The passing of James (Jim, Jimmy, J.R.) leaves a hole in the hearts of all who loved him.

There will be a Celebration of life for James Robert Ottoson in the summer and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.