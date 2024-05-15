JAMES “JIM” DALE DRONYK

Sadly the family announces the passing of Jim Dronyk ,72, of Fort Frances, Ontario, at his residence on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Jim was born in Fort Frances on November 6, 1951 to parents John and Davine Dronyk.

Jim was a very private man but he enjoyed music, especially playing his guitar. He worked at painting homes in Fort Frances for several years.

Jim is survived by his brother Terry Dronyk of Fort Frances; nieces Tracy (Dave) Mose, Amber (Paul) Hanson, Annie Avila and nephew Gary Dronyk. He was predeceased by his parents John and Davine; brothers John Jr. Dronyk, Richard Dronyk; and his nephew Matthew Dronyk.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.