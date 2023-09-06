James Eastman, age 44, of Rainy River, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, with his fiancé Sue and Mama Val by his side at the Rainy River Hospital.

James was born January 21, 1979, to Alexander James and Louanne Jenson in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

James’ life consisted of his love of playing music with Nite Hawk Band, his business Eastman’s Mowing and Snow Removal, and Bear Clan Patrol Fort Frances.

He loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.