“Krazy Horse”
James Eastman, age 44, of Rainy River, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, with his fiancé Sue and Mama Val by his side at the Rainy River Hospital.
James was born January 21, 1979, to Alexander James and Louanne Jenson in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
James’ life consisted of his love of playing music with Nite Hawk Band, his business Eastman’s Mowing and Snow Removal, and Bear Clan Patrol Fort Frances.
He loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
James is survived by his fiancé Sue of Rainy River, Ont.; son Brandon Eastman of Crane River, Manitoba; daughter Elizabeth Eastman of Rossburn, Manitoba; step-daughter Taylor Pelepetz (Dakota) of Fort Frances, Ontario; step-son Brandon Pelepetz of Emo, Ontario; grandchildren Jordison, Starlynn, Jolyn; step-grandson Logan; step-granddaughter Scarlet; along with his brothers, sisters and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
James was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunties and his brother/bandmate Les from Nite Hawk Band.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario, at 10:00 a.m. with the interment at McInnes Creek Chapel. A luncheon took place at the Rainy River Legion from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ont.