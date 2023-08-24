With great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Jaidan Morrison, 14, of Couchiching First Nation at his residence on August 11, 2023. Jaidan was born on October 18, 2008 in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Jaidan had a great love for video games, cooking, swimming, taking pictures and spending time with his friends and family.

He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Danielle (Robert Morrison); his father Tim Copenace; brother Mason Morrison; grandmother Crystal Morrison; grandfather David Morrison (Shaun Papasey); great-grandmother Joyce Bruyere; uncle Justin Morrison (Kaela Fowler); cousins Gracie Morrison and Hallie Morrison.