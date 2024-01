Sadly the family of Jada Singleton, 22, announce her passing on January 10, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. A service will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Couchiching Multi-use Facilities from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Full obituary to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario