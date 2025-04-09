It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Jacob Riley Jones on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Fort Frances, Ontario. Jacob was born on June 5, 1997, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Trudy Jones and Peter Foy. Jacob lived his life in Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation. He loved spending time outdoors camping, fishing and boating. He also had a love for singing and dancing at Pow-Wows, being with his friends and family, cooking and helping in the community with ceremonies. He received his Heavy-Duty Equipment and Welding Tech Certificates and enjoyed his job at Sodexo Canada.

Jacob is survived by his parents Trudy Jones and Peter Foy; his siblings Mitchell Jones Foy, Bradan Lyons and Pierson Foy; his aunts and uncles Jennifer Spoon, John Spoon, Jackie Spoon (Alfred), Lorraine Jourdain, Melanie Jones, Nancy Sue Jones, Sommer Jones, Hunter Jones, Aldin Foy Jr. (Jackie), Sharon Harney (Dave), George Foy (Pam), Eric Foy (Janelle), Margaret Braun (Martin), William Foy (Brenda), Shelly Foy (Pierre), Tanya Foy-Hunter (Gerry) and Susan Smith; nieces Claire Jones-Foy and Maiyah Jones-Foy.

Jacob was predeceased by Aldin Foy Sr, Florence Foy, Rony Bird (cousin), Shirley Jones, Brian Jones, John Jones Jr., Dan Jones, Colin Jones (cousin) and Delia Whitecrow (cousin).

A wake took place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation gymnasium followed by a traditional funeral service on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. with Elder Ralph Johnson officiating.

Pallbearers were Deven Tuesday, Leslie Allen, Brendon Petreimont, Allan Dan Friday, Trent Roe, Miguel Valente and Marcus Big George. Honorary pallbearers will be John Spoon Jr, Alex Roe, Melanie Jones, Jordan Loyie and Ashton Meeches.

Donations can be made to the Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.