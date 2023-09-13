JACK SVOBODA

With great sadness I have to let the world know of my brother’s passing.

Jack was a son, brother, husband, father and a friend.

Too young too soon, but now he has joined his family and friends who were waiting for him.

Left to mourn is his family, wife Cindy and his children Wyatt and Tyler; his brothers Bill, Shane (Debbie), Bob; his best friend Tim will miss him greatly.

To those who knew him, worked with him or even sat and had cold one with him; he lived and worked hard and he would not be one to dwell on the sad times but remember the good and laugh. So lift a glass, a bottle or a can, smoke if you have ’em.