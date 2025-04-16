Jack Burning, at the age of 80, passed away peacefully at the Rainycrest Long-Term Care Centre in Fort Frances, Ont., April 9, 2025. Jack was born on July 7, 1944, in Ohsweken, Ontario, within the Six Nations of the Grand River. Jack grew up in Mississauga and lived around the Toronto area and travelled for work in Canada and in the U.S. Jack was an Iron Worker, Welder and Actor. Jack was living in Toronto and met his future wife Valerie Mainville in 1998. Jack and Valerie moved to New Mexico in 2002 and moved back to Canada in 2019.

While working at a younger age, Jack welded but whenever possible did acting gigs. Jack’s real passion was for acting, and he started out in theatre and eventually made his way into movies. Jack was a member of a number of Actors Unions in Canada and the U.S. Jack continued his acting, especially while living in New Mexico. Some of the movies he had roles in were: Canada, A People’s History, Longmire, Into the West and had roles in over 20 movies.

Jack and Valerie enjoyed visiting flea markets around the Albuquerque area and they spent time buying and selling goods. Upon returning to Canada, Jack loved being on the lake and fishing on Rainy Lake.

Jack is survived by his wife Valerie Mainville; daughters Theresa Burning, Elizabeth (Stoney) Harris, and son Albert Shaw; sister Lori Rogers; brother Roger Burnham; stepchildren Dyan Roy, Dean (Christine) Bethune, Leslie Bethune, Crystal Bethune; nieces and nephews Laura Lee Rogers, Joy Rogers, Billy Rogers’ grandchildren Grace (Stephen) Harris, Jackson Harris, Janet Burning, Kirk (Maggie) Burning, Josh Shaw, Courtney Bethune, Jared Bethune, Pauline Harper, Ricky Konowalchuk, Liam Roche, Jason Roche and Julie Roche; great-grandchildren Alyis Burning, Miles Burning.

Jack was pre-deceased by daughter Karima Beaucage; parents Dorothy Peters and Huron Burnham; grandson William Harris; and brothers Sid Burnham and Dennis Burnham.

Valerie and family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers. Special thanks to Staff of Rainycrest Long-Term Care, Northridge Funeral Home, and Couchiching First Nation.

Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at the Couchiching First Nation Multi-Use Facility.

Donations may be made at the Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson Canada in Jack’s memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.