It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ivan Norman Lafond on May 22, 2025.

Ivan was born September 8, 1963, to Gerard and Janice Lafond (nee Barker) in North York General Hospital in Toronto, Ontario.

In 1969, Ivan moved with his mother and two brothers to Devlin, Ontario, where they lived for a short time until permanently settling in Fort Frances, Ontario. Ivan completed his high school education at Fort Frances High School and then moved to tHunder Bay, where he enrolled in University at Lakehead University. He graduated with an Honorary Degree in Art a few years later. Ivan remained in Thunder Bay, where he lived and worked until the time of his passing. Ivan’s love for art was present in many of the sketches and drawings over the years, with the last one being a special gift for his mother for Christmas of her beloved Tank.