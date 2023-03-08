Ivan George Colgan, previously of Mine Centre, Ontario, died unexpectedly on February 17, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was 52 years old. Ivan was born November 23, 1970, in Hinsdale, Illinois, to George Colgan (formerly of Indiana, Pa.) and Ida (nee Broeffle) Colgan (formerly of Emo, Ontario). Ivan was a truck driver for many years, driving logging trucks through the bush on some of the most remote roads in Ontario. He also did some long-haul trucking as a younger man after a hand injury made strapping down logging loads more difficult. He is also formerly a student of Fort Frances High School.

On moving to the United States, he began work on construction and also did mechanical work in various places, something he was truly gifted in. He loved heavy metal music, fishing and hunting, and could always be counted on to provide comic relief to any gathering. He was prone to wander and lived in many different places in the U.S. and Canada, and no matter where he went, he made friends. He was a proud member of Seine River First Nation.

Ivan is survived by both his parents of Mine Centre; his two sons Chase Colgan of Mine Centre and Davin Colgan of Austin, Minnesota; sister Ava (Joe) Valdez and two nephews Nathan (Sabrina) Valdez of Dixon, Ill., and Tyler Valdez of Peoria, Ill., as well as one great-nephew, Greyson. He is also survived by his aunt Ethel (Hotse) DeJong of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and by many cousins in the Rainy River District Area and across the United States and Canada.

Predeceased by his grandparents George and Ethel Colgan, and Clarence and Nancy Broeffle; and by uncles George Broeffle, Morris Broeffle, Edmond (Two Rivers) Broeffle, Corporal Ivan Broeffle, US Army, KIA in Vietnam, Bill Broeffle, an uncle in infancy and uncle Ralph as a child.

Also predeceased in death by his paternal aunt Sarah (Mac) Lydic and uncle Charles Colgan in childhood.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario, officiated by Gary Martin of Mine Centre Mennonite Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.